US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Apple, Amazon knock S&P 500, Nasdaq off record peak at open

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes dropped from record highs at open on Friday, as results from mega-cap firms Apple and Amazon.com reignited concerns of labor and supply shortages that have been at the forefront of this quarterly earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 18.20 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 35,712.28.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 23.55 points, or 0.51%, at 4,572.87, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 124.83 points, or 0.81%, to 15,323.29 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.