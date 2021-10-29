US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Apple, Amazon knock S&P 500, Nasdaq off record peak at open

Devik Jain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes dropped from record highs at open on Friday, as results from mega-cap firms Apple and Amazon.com reignited concerns of labor and supply shortages that have been at the forefront of this quarterly earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 18.20 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 35,712.28.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 23.55 points, or 0.51%, at 4,572.87, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 124.83 points, or 0.81%, to 15,323.29 at the opening bell.

