US Stocks Show Timid Gains, While Tech Titans, Bitcoin Slip Ahead Of This Week's Crucial Events: What's Driving Markets Monday?

Wall Street is showing cautious gains as the new week begins, despite thetech giants often referred to as the “Magnificent 7” all trading in the red: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META), NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors seem to be adopting a more guarded approach in light of significant economic events scheduled for this week. Tuesday will see the release of November inflation data, while the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will kick off its meeting, culminating on Wednesday with the release of the rate statement and Chair Jerome Powell‘s press conference.

Although no changes in interest rates are expected, all eyes are on the Fed’s outlook for 2024, with markets factoring in the possibility of up to five rate cuts by December 2024.

Among the noteworthy movers of the day, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) experienced a decline of over 5%. According to a report from CoinShares, there has been an uptick in short positions due to recent price appreciation and perceived downside risks. Bitcoin’s downward trend has also pulled down the rest of the cryptocurrency market, with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) down 6%, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) down 9%, and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) down 10%. The overall cryptocurrency market has shed $80 billion during this session, resulting in an overall market cap of $1.5 trillion.

Commodities are also exhibiting weakness, with both gold and oil down by 1.3% and 0.6%, respectively. Natural gas tumbled by nearly 7% in a move attributed to milder-than-expected weather forecasts and a higher-than-anticipated reduction in demand through the end of the month.

Monday Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price Chg % Nasdaq 100 16,167.08 +0.5% Dow Jones 36,302.74 +0.1% Russell 2000 1,887.01 +0.1% S&P 500 4,607.92 +0.1%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) was 0.1% higher to $460.87, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) rose 0.2% to $364.02 and the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) was 0.6% higher to $394.51, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Sector-wise, industrials outperformed, with the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLI) up 0.9%. Communication services was the laggard, as the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLRE) fell 1%.

Among industries, semiconductors rallied, with the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSE:SMH) up 2.2%. Gold miners, as tracked by the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX), fell the most, down 1.5%.

S&P Sector Chg % Industrials 0.9% Cons. Staples 0.7% Financials 0.7% Technology 0.5% Utilities 0.5% Materials 0.4% Real Estate 0.4% Health Care 0.2% Cons. Discretionary 0.1% Energy 0.0% Communication Serv. -1.0%

Chart Of The Day: Magnificent 7 Fall In Sync

Stocks In Focus Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) saw its stock surge by 20% after Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management submitted a $5.8-billion bid to acquire the company at $21 per share, representing a 32% premium over Friday’s closing price of $17.39. Humana, Inc. (NYSE:HUM) fell over 3% while Cigna, Inc. (NYSE:CI) rose 16% after the companies called off a proposed combination. Cigna also announced a $10-billion stock buyback plan. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) rose 8.3%, hitting fresh record highs as Citigroup resumed coverage with a Buy rating. Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) tumbled 6.8%, erasing Friday’s similar gains. Cryptocurrency-related stocks such as Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) fell by 7%, 14% and 13%, respectively. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) and Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) are scheduled to report financial results after the market closes.

Read now: The Roaring 2020s? Analyst’s 2025 S&P 500 Target Of 6,000 Hinges On Key Milestone

Photo via Shutterstock.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.