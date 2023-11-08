US Stocks Set To Snap Winning Streak On Slowdown Worries, Treasuries Rally, Oil Tumbles: What's Driving Markets Wednesday?

U.S. stocks experienced a drop as of midday trading in New York, potentially ending a prolonged streak of consecutive daily gains, as investors evaluate the economic outlook.

Commodity prices continued to weaken on Wednesday, with crude oil prices declining to as low as $75 per barrel, approaching levels last seen in mid-July. Gasoline prices also plunged to below $2.2 per gallon, marking new lows for 2023.

Traders sought refuge in bonds, with Treasury yields declining across the curve. The popular iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) surged by 1.2%, reaching its highest level since late September.

However, today’s speech by Jerome Powell lacked any mention of monetary policy or economic-related remarks, leaving investors disappointed.

Cues From Wednesday’s Trading

The S&P 500 Index eased 0.3%, after posting its seventh straight session of gains on Tuesday.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was 0.4% lower, on track to snap its 8-day winning streak.

Blue-chip stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average were also 0.4% lower, while small caps in the Russell 2000 tumbled 1.3%.

US Index Performance On Tuesday

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq 100 -0.40% 15,234.82 S&P 500 Index -0.32% 4,362.17 Dow Industrials -0.42% 34,032.73 Russell 2000 -1.33% 1,710.12

Analyst Color: Brad McMillan, Chief Investment Officer for Commonwealth Financial Network, said he sees several tailwinds ahead that could prove positive for the market. “Growth is slower but still healthy; Rates are down, but so is inflation; Earnings are up, and valuations have stabilized,” he said.

The economy is walking that tightrope pretty well, which may continue for the rest of the year, the analyst said. “Looking back, we have seen a tough couple of months, but it's possible that the coming months could be better,” he added.

Wednesday’s Trading In Major US Equity ETFs

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) was 0.3% lower to $435.44 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) fell 0.3% to $340.44 The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell 0.4% to $371, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Looking at S&P 500’s sector ETFs:

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLRE) and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) were the only two sectors marginally in the green, up 0.1%. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE) was the laggard, as oil prices sold off.

Upcoming Economic Data:

“We must remain vigilant to potential shocks that could exacerbate vulnerabilities in the global financial system,” Fed Governor Lisa Cook said in her prepared remarks presented to the Central Bank of Ireland. She highlighted several risks, including asset valuation pressures, financial sector leverage, funding risks, Chinese economic slowdown, and the geopolitical risks surrounding the tensions in the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Mortgage Bankers Association reported that application rose 2.5% in the week ending Nov.3, ending a three weeks of declines. The 30-year average mortgage rate fell 25 basis points to 7.61%, marking the sharpest weekly fall in more than a year.

The Treasury will auction 10-year notes at 1 p.m. ET.

New York Fed President John Williams is due to speak at 1:40 a.m. ET.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr is due to speak at 2 p.m. ET followed by Fed Governor Philip Jefferson at 4:45 p.m. ET.

Stocks In Focus:

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) tumbled 16% as the company missed Street’s earnings estimates. Peer-company Paramount Global (NYSE:PARA) fell 7.6%. Other stocks moving on earnings news are: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) (down 30%) Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) (down 13%), Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) (down about 10%), Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) (down nearly 27%), GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) (up 13%), Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) (up 14%), eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) (down over 4%), The New York Times Company (NASDAQ:NYT) (up 7.5%), Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) (down over 4%), New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) (up 15%). Those reporting after the close include Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM), HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS), Instacart (NASDAQ:CART), Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND), AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR), Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), Disney, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE), Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS)

Commodities, Bonds, Other Global Equity Markets:

Crude oil fell 2.5%, with a barrel of WTI-grade crude trading at $75. The United States Oil Fund ETF (NYSE:USO) was 2.8% lower to $69.83.

Treasury yields were lower, with the 10-year yield down by 4 basis points to 4.52% and the 30-year yield down by 7 basis points to 4.66%.

The dollar rose, with the U.S. dollar index, which is tracked by the Invesco DB USD Index Bullish Fund ETF (NYSE:UUP) up 0.2%. The EUR/USD pair, which is tracked by the Invesco CurrecyShares Euro Currency Trust (NYSE:FXE), was 0.2% lower to 1.0700.

European equity indices closed in the green. The SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 ETF (NYSE:FEZ) rose 0.7%.

Gold fell 0.8% to $1,953/oz, while silver rose 0.36% to $22.70. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was 0.4% lower to $35,293.

Staff writer Piero Cingari updated this report midday Wednesday.

