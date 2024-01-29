US Stocks Rise At Week's Start, Tesla Rebounds, SoFi, Lucid Shine: What's Driving Markets Monday?

Wall Street witnessed slight gains at midday on Monday, with investors eagerly awaiting a series of critical earnings reports, the Federal Reserve’s meeting on Wednesday and the much-anticipated job market report this Friday.

This week’s significant tech earnings include reports from Microsoft Corp. (NYSE:MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on Tuesday, followed by Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 saw modest increases, rising by 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average remained broadly steady. Small-cap stocks outperformed their large-cap counterparts, with the Russell 2000 Index climbing 0.5%.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) emerged as a notable performer among mega-cap stocks, rebounding 2.4% after a 12% decline last week.

In the bond market, Treasury yields slightly decreased, leading to gains in fixed-income securities. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) experienced a 0.8% increase.

In commodities, gold prices, as tracked by the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE:GLD), rose by 0.5%. Crude oil prices fell by 1.6% despite escalating tensions in the Middle East, following a statement from the White House regarding Iran-backed militants’ attack on U.S. troops in Jordan, with President Joe Biden vowing a response.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) experienced a notable surge, rising 2.3% to reach $43,000.

Monday's Performance In Major Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price Change (%) Russell 2000 196.84 0.4% Nasdaq 100 17,480.46 0.3% S&P 500 4,896.79 0.1% Dow Jones 38,072.47 -0.1%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) was 0.1% higher to $487.95, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) edged 0.1% lower to $380.73 and the tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 0.3% to $424.06, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Sector-wise, the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Fund (NYSE:XLY) outperformed, up 0.7%, aided by Tesla. The Energy Select Sector Fund (NYSE:XLE) underperformed, down 1.1%.

Monday’s Stock Movers Tesla rose 2.4% after the company announced capital expenditures to exceed $10 billion in 2024 and ranging between $8 and $10 billion for each of the following two fiscal years, aimed at next-generation vehicles and AI products. Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) experienced a 20% surge in its stock value following rumors suggesting the company’s luxury electric vehicle might be selected for the next James Bond film. SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw its stock climb more than 17% after reporting better-than-expected revenue and profits in the fourth quarter. Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE:BE) fell over 8% after Bank of America downgraded the company from Neutral to Underperform, lowering the price target. Amazon.com Inc. and iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ:IRBT) announced a deal termination. Shares of the retail giant increased by 1%, whereas iRobot experienced a decline of over 7%.

Read now: iRobot Hit By Regulatory Hangover: Amazon Merger Collapse Triggers Stock Plunge, Restructuring Efforts

Photo via Shutterstock.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.