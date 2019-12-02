US stocks retreat on economy and trade jitters

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street stepped back from last week's record highs on Monday, with disappointing U.S. manufacturing data and fresh trade worries keeping buyers on the sidelines.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 264.97 points, or 0.94%, to 27,786.44, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 26.84 points, or 0.85%, to 3,114.14 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 97.48 points, or 1.12%, to 8,567.99.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp)

