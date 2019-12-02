US Markets

US stocks retreat on economy and trade jitters

Stephen Culp Reuters
Wall Street stepped back from last week's record highs on Monday, with disappointing U.S. manufacturing data and fresh trade worries keeping buyers on the sidelines.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 264.97 points, or 0.94%, to 27,786.44, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 26.84 points, or 0.85%, to 3,114.14 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 97.48 points, or 1.12%, to 8,567.99.

