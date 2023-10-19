US Stocks Rebound As Powell Signals Fed Will Proceed 'Carefully' On Interest Rates: What's Driving Markets Thursday?

Thursday saw the U.S. stock market displaying mixed performance as 10-year Treasury yields approached the 5% threshold, only to recover in response to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell‘s opening remarks prior to his Economic Club of New York address, prompting traders to scale back their expectations for interest rate increases.

The FOMC is now proceeding carefully, acknowledging that substantial tightening in financial conditions can result from an increase in bond yields, subsequently affecting policy decisions, Powell said. A period of above-trend growth may still imply “meaningful tightening” of interest rates, he said.

In response to Powell’s comments being interpreted as dovish, traders scaled back their expectations for interest rate hikes. Presently, the market is pricing in a 96% probability that interest rates will remain unchanged in November.

Investors also reacted to mixed earnings from major U.S. corporations. Tesla, Inc. experienced a significant decline of more than 9%, marking its worst session since early January 2023, in response to disappointing earnings. On the other hand, Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) saw a 16% increase in its stock price, fueled by better-than-expected results and a substantial surge in subscribers. This performance marked the largest one-day increase for Netflix since January 2021.

Cues From Thursday’s Trading:

The S&P 500 index saw a 0.2% rise. A similar performance was achieved by both the Dow Jones Industrial Average, representing blue-chip stocks, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100.

The Russell 2000 index, which includes smaller-cap stocks, declined by 0.1%.

US Index Performance On Thursday

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq 100 +0.23% 14,939.69 S&P 500 Index +0.15% 4,320.17 Dow Industrials +0.18% 33,719.55 Russell 2000 -0.03% 1,727.31

Thursday’s Trading In Major US Equity ETFs

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) was flat at $430.20. The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSE:RSP) fell 0.2% to $140.18. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) held flat at $336.81. The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 0.2% to $364, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Looking at S&P 500 sector ETFs:

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLC) rose the most, up 1.1%, aided by the 4.3% increase in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META). The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLY) fell 1.5%, in reaction to Tesla’s earnings.

Upcoming Economic Data:

Weekly unemployment benefits dropped by 13,000 compared to the previous week, reaching a total of 198,000, the lowest since January 2023.

Among other Fed speakers making public appearances are:

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee at 1:20 p.m. EDT. Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr at 1:30 p.m. EDT. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

Stocks In Focus:

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rose 7% amid better-than-expected quarterly results. Other companies reacting to their quarterly earnings include: Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALK), down 1.6%, Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX), down nearly 6%, KeyCorp. (NYSE:KEY), up 3%, East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC), up 4.3%, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), up 2.2%, Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK), down 5.6%, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), up 3.3% and Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), down 2%. Those reporting after the close include CSX Corp. (NYSE:CSX), Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL), Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Commodities, Bonds, Other Global Equity Markets:

Crude oil rose 0.7%, with a barrel of WTI-grade crude trading at $87.65. The United States Oil Fund ETF (NYSE:USO) was 0.7% higher to $80.41.

Treasury yields were mostly flat, with the 10-year yield at 4.92% and the 30-year yield at 5.02%. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:TLT) was 0.6% lower for the day.

The dollar fell, with the U.S. dollar index, which is tracked by the Invesco DB USD Index Bullish Fund ETF (NYSE:UUP), up 0.5%. The EUR/USD pair, which is tracked by the Invesco CurrecyShares Euro Currency Trust (NYSE:FXE), was 0.5% higher to 1.0604.

European equity indices had a negative session. The SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 ETF (NYSE:FEZ) fell 0.8%.

Gold rose 0.7% to $1,960/oz, while silver was flat at $22.83. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was 1.8% higher to $28,830.

Staff writer Piero Cingari updated this report midday Thursday.

