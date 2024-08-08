U.S. Stocks Rally On Upbeat Weekly Jobless Claims Data

(RTTNews) - After coming under pressure over the course of the previous session, stocks have moved sharply higher during trading on Thursday. The major averages have all shown strong moves to the upside, more than offsetting yesterday's losses.

Currently, the major averages are just off their highs of the session. The Nasdaq is up 336.94 points or 2.1 percent at 16,532.75, the S&P 500 is up 89.85 points or 1.7 percent at 5,289.35 and the Dow is up 507.70 points or 1.3 percent at 39,271.15.

The rally on Wall Street comes after the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back by more than expected in the week ended August 3rd.

The report said initial jobless claims fell to 233,000, a decrease of 17,000 from the previous week's revised level of to 250,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 240,000 from the 249,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The bigger than expected decline came a week after jobless claims reached their highest level since hitting 258,000 in the week ended August 5, 2023.

The data has helped ease concerns about the strength of the labor market, which have contributed to recent selling on Wall Street.

"Initial jobless claims are taking center stage as economists and investors seek guidance from real-time indicators on the economy's health," Nationwide Financial Markets Economist Oren Klachkin.

"To us, the data suggest we're on track for a cooldown - not a recession," he added. "However, risks are tilted to the downside and the Fed should be vigilant for non-linearities as it maintains a restrictive policy stance."

Among individual stocks, athletic apparel company Under Armour (UAA) has skyrocketed by 19.6 percent after reporting an unexpected fiscal third quarter profit.

Eli Lilly (LLY) has also moved sharply higher after the drug maker reported better than expected second quarter results and raised its full-year revenue guidance.

On the other hand, shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) have slumped after the company reported disappointing second quarter results and announcing a $9.1 billion write down tied to its TV networks.

Sector News

Networking stocks are turning in some of the market's best performances on the day, resulting in a 8.0 percent spike by the NYSE Arca Networking Index.

Substantial strength is also visible among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 4.6 percent surge by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) have soared by 9.2 percent after Raymond James upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Outperform from Market Perform.

Pharmaceutical stocks are also seeing considerable strength on the upbeat results from Eli Lilly, with the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index jumping by 2.9 percent.

Software, oil producer and computer hardware stocks have also moved notably higher, while telecom stocks are bucking the upward trend.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.7 percent, while South Korea's Kospi fell by 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have turned mixed on the day. While the German DAX Index has inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both down by 0.4 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved lower in reaction to the initial jobless claims data. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 3.2 basis points at 4.00 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.