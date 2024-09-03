U.S. Stocks Pull Back Sharply Amid Renewed Economic Concerns

(RTTNews) - With traders returning to their desks following the long Labor Day weekend, stocks have moved sharply lower during trading on Tuesday. The major averages have more than offset the strong gains posted last Friday, with the Dow pulling back well off its record closing high.

Currently, the major averages are just off their lows of the session. The Dow is down 477.72 points or 1.2 percent at 41,085.36, the Nasdaq is down 412.51 points or 2.3 percent at 17,301.12 and the S&P 500 is down 85.62 points or 1.5 percent at 5,562.78.

Stocks came under pressure early in the session and saw further downside after the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing a continued contraction by U.S. manufacturing activity in the month of August.

The ISM said its manufacturing PMI inched up to 47.2 in August from 46.8 in July, but a reading below 50 still indicates contraction. Economists had expected the index to rise to 47.5.

The data may have led to renewed concerns about the economic outlook, which contributed to the sell-off seen in early August.

The weakness on Wall Street also comes as some traders look to cash in on the previous session's gains amid lingering uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates.

The Federal Reserve is almost universally expected to lower rates at its next meeting later this month, but there is some disagreement about the pace of rate cuts.

According to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, there is a 61.0 percent chance of a quarter point rate cut later this month and a 39.0 percent chance of a half point rate cut.

Some analysts, such as Harris Financial Group managing partner Jamie Cox, have said there is no justification for a 50 basis point rate cut.

However, ING Chief International Economist James Knightley said, "A soft jobs report [on Friday] could still tip the odds in favour of a 50bp rate cut."

The monthly jobs data will be in focus later this week, with economists currently expecting employment to climb by 165,000 jobs in August after rising by 114,000 jobs in July.

The unemployment rate is expected to edge down to 4.2 percent in August after rising to 4.3 percent in July, reaching its highest level since October 2021.

Sector News

Semiconductor stocks have pulled back sharply after turning in a strong performance last Friday, dragging the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down by 5.7 percent.

Substantial weakness has also emerged among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 4.6 percent nosedive by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index.

The sell-off by oil service stocks comes amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil, with crude for October delivery plunging $2.70 to $70.85 a barrel.

Steel stocks have also shown a significant move to the downside, resulting in a 4.2 percent slump by the NYSE Arca Steel Index.

U.S. Steel (X) has helped lead the sector lower, tumbling by 3.5 percent after Vice President Kamala Harris expressed opposition to the sale of the steel producer to Japan's Nippon Steel.

Gold, oil producer and computer hardware stocks are also seeing considerable weakness, while utilities stocks are among the few groups bucking the downtrend.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, most stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region saw modest weakness during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 224 Index closed just below the unchanged line, while China's Shanghai Composite Index dipped by 0.3 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.2 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are regaining ground after trending lower over the past several sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 7.6 basis points at 3.835 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.