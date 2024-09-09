U.S. Stocks Pull Back Off Early Highs But Remain Mostly Positive

(RTTNews) - After showing a strong move to the upside early in the session, stocks have given back ground over the course of the trading day on Monday. The major averages have pulled back off their highs of the session but remain in positive territory.

Currently, the Dow is up 377.46 points or 0.9 percent at 40,722.87, the Nasdaq is up 93.54 points or 0.6 percent at 16,784.37 and the S&P 500 is up 38.41 points or 0.7 percent at 5,446.83.

The early rally on Wall Street came as traders looked to pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels following the steep drop seen last week, which dragged the Nasdaq down to its lowest levels in nearly a month.

Optimism the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates later this month also contributed to the initial strength on Wall Street despite lingering concerns about the outlook for the U.S. economy.

Buying interest has waned over the course of the session, however, as traders look ahead to the release of closely watched reports on consumer and producer price inflation later this week.

The reports are expected to show a slowdown by the annual rate of consumer price growth but an acceleration by the annual rate of producer price growth.

While the Fed is almost universally expected to begin lowering interest rates later this month, the data could impact expectations about the pace of rate cuts.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 71 percent chance the Fed will lower rates by 25 basis points and a 29 percent chance of a 50 basis point rate cut.

Sector News

Airline stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside on the day, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index soaring by 2.6 percent to its best intraday level in over a month.

JetBlue (JBLU) has helped lead the sector higher, spiking by 7.8 percent after Bank of America upgraded its rating on the airline's stock to Neutral from Underperform.

Considerable strength is also visible among banking stocks, as reflected by the 1.8 percent gain being posted by the KBW Bank Index.

Networking, brokerage and computer hardware stocks are also seeing notable strength on the day, while telecom stocks have moved to the downside.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 1.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 1.1 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.9 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have bounced back near the unchanged line after seeing early weakness. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by less than a basis point at 3.715 percent.

