US Stocks Pause As Treasury Yields, Dollar Surge On Trimmed Fed Rate Cut Bets: What's Driving Markets Tuesday?

Wall Street took a breather on Tuesday, with the major U.S. stock indices trading near the flatline or showing slight declines during midday trading in New York as investors closely await a series of relevant earnings reports and crucial economic data slated for the remainder of the week.

Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 remained stable at their respective all-time highs, while the Dow experienced a slight decrease of 0.4%. Small caps, as represented by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM), weakened by 0.7%.

The dollar and Treasury yields moved higher, likely exerting some resistance on the stock market’s rally. The likelihood of a Fed rate cut in March has decreased to 40% and traders now anticipate a total of five rate cuts, down from six, by December 2024.

With yields rising across various Treasury maturities, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) declined by 1.1%.

Chinese stocks traded in New York saw a strong jump as Beijing announced measures totaling $278 billion to stabilize the country’s troubled stock market. Both Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) and Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rose 6.7%, while electric vehicle maker NIO Inc. (NASDAQ:NIO) gained 4.5%.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) remained relatively flat, after reaching intraday lows at $38,550, while gold experienced a slight increase of 0.3%.

Tuesday’s Performance In US Major Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price % Nasdaq 100 17,338.84 0.0% S&P 500 4,851.32 0.0% Dow Jones 37,831.33 -0.4% Russell 2000 1971.67 -0.7%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) held steady at $483.31, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) fell 0.5% to $378.22 and the tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) was unchanged at $421.69, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Sector-wise, the Consumer Staples Select Sector Fund (NYSE:XLP) outperformed, up 0.9%. The Real Estate Select Sector Fund (NYSE:XLRE) fell the most, down 0.7%.

Tuesday’s Stock Movers Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) rose more than 6% after the company’s strong earnings and revenue results last quarter. The airline released weak guidance for the first quarter after the Boeing 737 Max groundings. Other companies reacting to earnings were Verizon Communication Inc. (NYSE:VZ), up 5.4%, and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) up 4.4% after earnings and revenue topped estimates. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) sank more than 11% after the company’s full-year outlook disappointed. General Electric (NYSE:GE) fell nearly 1% after disclosing weaker-than-expected guidance. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) fell 1.5% despite an earnings and revenue beat, while Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) fell over 4% as the company’s CEO announced that profits from F-35 sales could weaken into the third quarter amid global supply chain disruptions. Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was flat ahead of its earnings release, scheduled after market close. The streaming giant secured WWE rights from January 2025, striking a $5-billion agreement with TKO Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TKO), which rose 13%. Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) will also report after the closing bell.

