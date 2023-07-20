US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P 500 futures slide after Q2 reports by Tesla, Netflix

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian

July 20 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell on Thursday as Tesla kicked off second-quarter earnings for megacap growth and technology stocks on a somber note, while Netflix slid as its quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates.

TeslaTSLA.O CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday signaled more price cuts on electric vehicles to boost demand at "turbulent times", even as his all-out price war squeezes the company's margins.

Shares of the electric car maker slid 3.1% in premarket trading after Musk's comments, even as Tesla beat quarterly profit estimates.

"Markets were hoping the bulk of markdowns had been made in the first half and hoped margins would actually start recovering in the second half, but that is now in doubt," said Joshua Warner, market analyst at City index.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC has advanced 37.2% so far this year, supported by a scorching rally in megacap growth and technology stocks on optimism over artificial intelligence, a resilient U.S. economy and hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve was nearing the end of its aggressive rate-hike cycle.

NetflixNFLX.O fell 6.0% after the streaming video company's quarterly revenue forecast also fell short of estimates, while analysts said its new money-making ventures will take time to bring in returns.

Enterprise software provider IBMIBM.N slipped 0.6% after its second-quarter revenue missed Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, dragged by a decline in the sales of its mainframe computers as businesses cut tech spending.

At 06:39 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 61 points, or 0.17%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 4.25 points, or 0.09%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 98 points, or 0.61%.

The Dow.DJI registered its longest winning streak in almost four years on Wednesday as investors gauged Goldman Sachs earnings, while major U.S regional banks jumped as their deposits mostly stabilized and net interest income rose after a banking crisis earlier this year.

Overall earnings across industries are expected to decline 8.2% for the second quarter, according to Refinitiv data on Wednesday.

Among other earnings-driven moves, Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N climbed 2.2% after the healthcare conglomerate raised its annual profit forecast, banking on the strength of its medical devices business and demand for its cancer drugs

United AirlinesUAL.O advanced 2.9% on upgrading its full-year profit outlook after posting the highest ever quarterly earnings on booming demand for international travel.

U.S.-listed shares of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMCTSM.N fell -2.2% after warning of a 10% drop in 2023 sales.

Investors also await weekly jobless claims data and existing home sales data for the month of June, due later in the day.

Tesla outperforms the Nasdaq in 2023 https://tmsnrt.rs/3O2A2tE

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

