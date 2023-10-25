US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P 500 fall as Alphabet slumps

By Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 dropped on Wednesday as Alphabet slumped after its cloud division missed revenue estimates, while other mega-cap stocks were also pressured by rising U.S. Treasury yields.

Google-parent AlphabetGOOGL.O slid 9.1% to a three-month low, as its cloud business crawled to its slowest growth in at least 11 quarters.

The communication services sector .SPLRCL fell 5.2%, on track for its worst single-day drop in a year, and touched a near one-month low.

MicrosoftMSFT.O, on the other hand, rose 2.7% to a three-month high after topping expectations for first-quarter results in all segments, including its cloud business.

"Generative AI was supposed to boost Google's cloud revenue and that clearly did not happen. Surging Treasury yields and mixed earnings have stock investors hitting the sell button," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said.

Other megacaps including Apple AAPL.O and Amazon.com AMZN.O fell 1% and 4.8%, respectively, as Treasury yields climbed after data showed accelerating in September, affirming expectations of prolonged high interest rates heading into 2024.

Focus will be on Meta Platform's META.O results after the bell, with the company expected to report its best quarterly sales growth in nearly two years. The company's shares were down 2.6% amid the broader tech decline.

Among other major S&P 500 sectors, consumer discretionary .SPLRCD and real estate .SPLRCR were among the worst hit, while utilities .SPLRCU was the top gainer.

The Dow Jones Transport Average index .DJT fell to a more than four-month low, following a 5.6% decline in trucking firm Old Dominion Freight LineODFL.O after quarterly results.

Defense contractor General DynamicsGD.N rose 3.6% after reporting a jump in third-quarter revenue.

Of the 146 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far, 80% have beaten analysts' earnings expectations, according to LSEG data. Quarterly earnings are expected to grow 2.6% year-on-year.

Israel has agreed to delay an expected invasion of Gaza for now so that the United States can rush missile defences to the region to protect U.S. troops there, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. and Israeli officials.

At 12:10 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.54 points at 33,141.92, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 45.00 points, or 1.06%, at 4,202.68, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 240.12 points, or 1.83%, at 12,899.76.

Investors will also monitor third-quarter gross domestic product, durable goods and personal consumption expenditure data through the rest of the week.

U.S. Federal Reserve officials were under a media blackout ahead of their decision on interest rates on Nov. 1.

Among other stocks, Texas InstrumentsTXN.O fell 3.6% after the analog chipmaker forecast fourth-quarter revenue and profit below estimates.

CoStar GroupCSGP.O dropped 6% after the real estate information provider trimmed its annual revenue outlook.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.85-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.33-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and 58 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and 373 new lows.

