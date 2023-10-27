News & Insights

US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P 500 edge higher as Amazon, Intel lift megacaps

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

October 27, 2023 — 10:23 am EDT

Written by Ankika Biswas, Shashwat Chauhan, Sruthi Shankar for Reuters -> 

        * 
      Amazon.com says growth in cloud business stabilizing
    

        * 
      Intel forecast Q4 revenue, margins above estimates
    

        * 
      Ford withdraws full-year results forecast
    

        * 
      Chevron posts slump in third-quarter profit
    

        * 
      Dow off 0.23%, S&P up 0.08%, Nasdaq climbs 0.69%
    

  
 (Updated at 9:50 a.m. ET/ 1350 GMT)
    By Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan
       Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq and S&P 500 rose on Friday
as robust updates from Amazon.com and Intel lifted beaten-down
megacaps, while investors also drew comfort from data that
showed inflation rose largely in line with expectations.
    Amazon.com  jumped 7.0% after the e-commerce giant
reported a pick up in growth at its most profitable cloud
business. 
    Intel  rallied 11.0% after the chipmaker forecast
fourth-quarter revenue and margins above estimates. Chip stocks
Advanced Micro Devices  and Nvidia  added 1.4%
and 1.0%, respectively.
    Megacaps Microsoft , Meta Platforms , Tesla
 and Apple  rose between 0.5% and 3.5% at the
end of a rough week for Big Tech.
    Meanwhile, data showed U.S. consumer spending increased more
than expected in September, keeping it on a higher growth path
heading into the fourth quarter. 
    The personal consumption expenditures price index,
considered to be the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation
gauge, climbed 0.4% in September compared with an estimated 0.3%
rise. 
    Core inflation which excludes volatile food and energy
components rose 0.3%, meeting estimates.
    "There's a lot of evidence of disinflation really kicking in
throughout the economy," said David Russell, global head of
market strategy at TradeStation.
    "The Fed seems to have accomplished a lot of what they were
trying to do in terms of inflation but then we have a very
strong job market, very strong GDP and the Fed really has no
incentive to change their policy anytime soon."
    Futures contracts tracking Federal Reserve's policy rate
rose, reflecting increased confidence among traders that the
central bank will not raise borrowing costs any further.
    At 9:50 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> was
down 75.24 points, or 0.23%, at 32,709.06, the S&P 500 <.SPX>
was up 3.30 points, or 0.08%, at 4,140.53, and the Nasdaq
Composite <.IXIC> was up 87.37 points, or 0.69%, at 12,682.98.
    Weighing on the Dow, Chevron  fell 5.0% after the oil
major reported a drop in third-quarter profit.
    Shares of Exxon Mobil  advanced 0.5% after it posted
a higher profit compared with the prior quarter, though
year-on-year earnings plunged nearly 54%.
    Ford Motor  sank 8.0% after withdrawing its full-year
results forecast due to "uncertainty" over the pending
ratification of its deal with the United Auto Workers union, and
warning of continued pressure on electric vehicles.
    Of the 245 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
earnings so far, 77.6% beat earnings expectations, LSEG data
showed. Third-quarter earnings are expected to grow 4.3% from a
year earlier.
    Toothpaste-maker Colgate-Palmolive  rose 1.6% after
raising its annual organic sales and profit forecasts for a
third time this year.
    Enphase Energy  dipped 13.5% after the solar
inverter maker forecast fourth-quarter revenue below estimates. 
    The tensions in the Middle East were also on investors' 
radar, with a Hamas official tying the release of hostages to
Israel stopping the bombardment of Gaza which it launched after
a deadly rampage by Hamas militants into the southern part of
the country nearly three weeks ago.
    Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.62-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 1.51-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
    The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and 40 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded eight new highs and 186 new lows.

 (Reporting by Ankika Biswas, Shashwat Chauhan and Sruthi
Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Vinay Dwivedi)
 ((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;
Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com))

