US STOCKS-Nasdaq slumps as bleak Netflix earnings ripple through tech names

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and David French

April 20 (Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined on Wednesday as streaming giant Netflix's first drop in subscribers in a decade pushed investors to dump other high-growth companies which may face similar post-pandemic performance issues.

Positive earnings from consumer giant Procter & Gamble PG.N and IT firm IBM Corp IBM.N provided momentum though to the other Wall Street benchmarks, with the blue-chip Dow topping 1% in early-afternoon trading and the S&P 500 also rising.

Netflix Inc NFLX.O plunged 36.1%, set for its worst day since October 2004, after it blamed inflation, the Ukraine war and fierce competition for the subscriber decline and predicted deeper losses ahead.

Streaming peers Walt Disney DIS.N, Roku ROKU.O and Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O dropped between 4.3% and 5.7%, while megacap stocks such as Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O and Meta Platforms Inc FB.O declined 0.9% to 7.1%.

Financial technology names also suffered from the ripple effects: PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O, Block Inc SQ.N, Marqeta Inc MQ.O and SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI.O all slumped between 5.7% and 7.7%.

"The Netflixes of the world, the Pelotons of the world are looked at with more scepticism as the market questions the success they have from a fundamental standpoint during the pandemic," said Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments in Atlanta.

"But the rest of the market space, more value and small cap oriented industries are holding up better than the tech space."

Market-leading technology and growth stocks have suffered this year as investors worry that rising interest rates will dent their future earnings. The Nasdaq is down 13.5% so far this year, while the benchmark S&P 500 is down 6%.

The communication services sector .SPLRCL declined 3.5% on Wednesday, although nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors gained. The real estate index .SPLRCR led advancers, in line for its best finish since Jan. 4, while consumer staples .SPLRCS traded at a record high.

Overall, the earnings season has started on a strong note. Of the 60 companies in the S&P 500 index that have reported results so far, 80% exceeded profit expectations, as per Refinitiv data. Typically, 66% beat estimates.

Procter & Gamble gained 2.7% after raising its annual sales view and IBM Corp jumped 7.8% as it forecast hitting the top end of its 2022 revenue growth estimate.

By 2:05 p.m. ET (1805 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 382.18 points, or 1.09%, to 35,293.38, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 17.31 points, or 0.39%, to 4,479.52 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 92.06 points, or 0.68%, to 13,527.60.

The yield on 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR receded to 2.87% after a blistering rally that pushed it close to the key 3% level earlier in the session. US/

Investors will focus on the Federal Reserve's "Beige Book" on economic conditions from late February to early April for further details on the monetary policy tightening plans.

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O gained 1.5% ahead of its results. The S&P 1500 Airlines index .SPCOMAIR has risen for six of the past seven sessions, getting a boost from news that the Biden administration was dropping mask mandate on public transportation.

Tesla Inc TSLA.O fell 3.9% ahead of its first-quarter results after the closing bell. Investors will keep an eye on whether the electric automaker maintains its ambitious 2022 delivery target as its biggest factory in Shanghai grapples with a COVID-19 shutdown and new plants slowly ramp up output.

