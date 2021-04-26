US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to open lower ahead of big tech earnings

By Shivani Kumaresan

April 26 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq index looked set to open lower on Monday as big technology stocks retreated ahead of first-quarter results later this week, while investors awaited clarity on a new tax plan from President Joe Biden.

High-flying firms, including Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, were flat to 0.3% lower in premarket trading.

Tesla Inc TSLA.O shares gained 1.2% as analysts expect the electric automaker to report a rise in first-quarter revenue when it reports after markets close following record deliveries for the period.

"The market is in a holding pattern waiting for big-tech earnings. We could see a bifurcated result in tech earnings with ad providers like Facebook and Google doing very well, while Apple coming up against very tough comparison year-on-year," said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital LLC, New York.

Of the 123 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported so far, 85.4% have topped analysts' earnings estimates, with Refinitiv IBES data now predicting a 33.9% jump in profit growth.

Investors are also looking forward to the two-day Federal Reserve meeting beginning on Tuesday and the first-quarter gross domestic product numbers later this week to gauge the pace of the economic recovery.

At 8:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 45 points, or 0.13%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 1 points, or 0.02%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 31.25 points, or 0.22%.

Market participants are also watching out for any fresh developments on Biden's tax plan after reports last week said he would seek to nearly double the capital gains tax to 39.6% for wealthy individuals.

Meanwhile, analysts at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank have warned of some turbulence ahead, after a rally that has taken the S&P 500 .SPX and Dow .DJI to fresh records this year.

Shares of oil companies, including ExxonMobil Corp XOM.N, Chevron Corp CVX.N, Occidental Petroleum OXY.N and Marathon Petroleum MPC.N, shed between 0.2% and 0.7% as oil prices fell. O/R

