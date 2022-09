US STOCKS-Nasdaq rises as battered growth stocks show recovery signs

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq index moved higher in early session on Monday as beaten-down growth stocks tried to stage a comeback from a steep selloff that was triggered by worries of a central bank-induced recession.

The benchmark S&P 500 index .SPXalso showed signs of steadying after briefly falling below its mid-June closing low of 3,666 on Friday that almost erased a sharp summer rebound.

Hints from the U.S. Federal Reserve that high interest rates could last through 2023 sent the three major stock indexes tumbling between 4% and 5% last week, with the Dow Jones index .DJI coming within spitting distance of a bear market in the previous session.

Sectors housing megacap growth companies, including technology .SPLRCT, consumer discretionary .SPLRCD and communication services .SPLRCL, led the gains.

Apple Inc AAPL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Tesla Inc TSLA.Orose between 0.9% and 2.0%, boosting the Nasdaq index .IXIC.

"You're just seeing a relief rally after a very tough stretch of performance for the Nasdaq and growth stocks," said Jeffrey Schulze, investment strategist at ClearBridge Investments.

"You have obviously seen a lot of pain in the growth areas of the market over the course of the last month as investors reprice higher Fed funds rates and ultimately a terminal rate or this hiking cycle."

Shares of casino operators Wynn Resorts WYNN.O, Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N and Melco Resorts & Entertainment MLCO.O jumped between 11.6% and 30.4% after Macau planned to open to mainland Chinese tour groups in November for the first time in almost three years.

At 10:09 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 119.29 points, or 0.40%, at 29,471.12, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 3.43 points, or 0.09%, at 3,696.66 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 103.91 points, or 0.96%, at 10,971.84.

Defensive parts of the market, including sectors such as the S&P 500 utilities .SPLRCU and real estate .SPLRCR, fell more than 1% each, suggesting a risk-on move.

Trading sentiment earlier in the day was dictated by dramatic moves in the global forex market as the sterling GBP=D3 briefly touched an all-time low on worries that the new British government's fiscal plan threatened to stretch the country's finances to their limits. MKTS/GLOB

The CBOE Volatility index .VIX, also commonly known as Wall Street's fear gauge, hovered near three month highs.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.29-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.67-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and 37 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded nine new highs and 183 new lows.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.