US STOCKS-Nasdaq rallies as yields fall, Boeing curbs gains on Dow

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq closed with a gain of at least 1% for the first time in 2024 on Monday, as a fall in Treasury yields helped lift megacap stocks, while a sharp drop in Boeing shares kept gains on the Dow Industrials in check.

Megacaps such as Amazon.com AMZN.O and Alphabet GOOGL.O gained as Treasury yields fell ahead of readings on inflation and a new supply of government debt this week, with the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=R hitting a low of 3.966% on the session.

In addition, Apple AAPL.O also advanced after the iPhone maker said its Vision Pro mixed-reality device will be available for sale from Feb. 2 in the United States.

Chipmakers Nvidia NVDA.O and Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O surged and the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index .SOX ended up around 3% after dropping 5.8% last week, its biggest weekly percentage fall since October 2022.

"This is definitely a yield-driven market for now and investors are trying to discount when and how many rate cuts we will see, the timing and the magnitude of rate cuts," said Bill Merz, head of capital markets research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

"Now we're probably in a more rational place in terms of yields and it's a question of, is the market getting that right and are yields falling for the right reasons or the wrong reasons? And investors have so far taken the view that yields are falling for all the right reasons, that the Fed is navigating what thus far has been a soft landing."

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 66.19 points, or 1.41%, to end at 4,763.51 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 319.70 points, or 2.20%, to 14,843.77. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 216.44 points, or 0.58%, to 37,682.55.

The S&P 500 energy index .SPNY was the sole decliner among the 11 S&P 500 sectors after hitting its lowest level in a month as crude prices sank about 4% after sharp price cuts by top exporter Saudi Arabia and a rise in OPEC output.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX snapped a nine-week streak of gains, as investors dialed back expectations on how aggressive the Federal Reserve would be in cutting interest rates this year following a mixed bag of economic data on the labor market and services sector.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday that the central bank's dual goals of lowering inflation and maintaining low unemployment are not yet in conflict.

Money markets now see a 63.8% chance of at least a 25 basis-point (bps) rate cut as soon as March, according to CME's FedWatch Tool, down from 88.5% a week ago.

Investors will eye inflation data this week in the form of the consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) to shape expectations for the path of interest rates by the Fed.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.