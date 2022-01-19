US STOCKS-Nasdaq on track for correction, falls 10% below record closing high

Corrects dateline

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq .IXIC index tumbled on Wednesday, on track to confirm a correction as it briefly shed more than 10% from its record closing high on Nov. 19.

The tech-heavy index was last down 0.4% at 11:14 a.m. EST (1614 GMT).

A correction is confirmed when an index closes 10% or more lower than its record closing level.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.