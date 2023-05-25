US STOCKS-Nasdaq jumps over 1% as Nvidia forecast sparks AI-driven rally

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Shristi Achar A

May 25 (Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose more than 1% on Thursday as Nvidia shares soared on a blowout forecast that also lifted other AI-related companies, while investors watched for signs of progress in U.S. debt ceiling talks.

Shares of Nvidia Corp NVDA.O, the world's most valuable listed chip company, jumped 26.3% to hit a record high, after it forecast quarterly revenue 50% higher than estimates and said it was ramping up supply to meet demand for its artificial-intelligence (AI) chips.

Heavyweight AI players such as Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O rose about 3.2% and 2.8%, respectively.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index .SOX advanced 5.9% to its highest level in more than a year and will log its biggest daily percentage rise in more than six months, if gains hold.

"It has become fairly clear that AI is the beginning of a big investment boom and will be solving real problems. They have immediate applications and it also benefits major companies that are already the backbone of the stock market," said David Russell, vice president of market intelligence at TradeStation.

Other chip companies including Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O, Micron Technology Inc MU.O and Broadcom Inc AVGO.O rose between 3.4% and 10.3%.

Intel Corp INTC.O, which has little AI exposure, fell 6.8%, limiting gains for S&P 500 .SPX.

Wall Street's main indexes have dropped sharply in the last two sessions and could log their worst week in more than two months as investors await clarity on a deal to raise the nation's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling or risk a default.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican lawmaker Kevin McCarthy were edging close to a deal on the U.S. debt ceiling, with the parties just $70 billion apart on discretionary spending, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the talks.

Reflecting the market uncertainty, two-year yields US2YT=RR hit their highest since March after ratings agencies Fitch and DBRS Morningstar put the United States on a credit watch for a possible downgrade. US/

Meanwhile, data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose only moderately last week, while a Commerce Department report confirmed economic growth slowed in the first quarter.

At 12:03 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 155.23 points, or 0.47%, at 32,644.69, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 23.47 points, or 0.57%, at 4,138.71, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 191.44 points, or 1.53%, at 12,675.60.

Ralph Lauren CorpRL.N rose 8.6% after the luxury retailer beat profit estimates.

Electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N rose 1.2% on upbeat quarterly earnings, while discount store chain Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.O fell 11.3% on cutting its annual profit outlook.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.67-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.35-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded nine new 52-week highs and 30 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 41 new highs and 124 new lows.

Biggest U.S. companies by market cap https://tmsnrt.rs/3MUAFWQ

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.