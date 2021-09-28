US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures tumble over 1% as surging bond yields hammer tech shares

By Devik Jain and Sruthi Shankar

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Nasdaq futures fell more than 1% on Tuesday as technology heavyweights came under pressure from a surge in bond yields on expectations of higher interest rates and rising inflation.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield US2YT=RR surged to 18-month highs, weighing on shares of high-growth companies whose values are closely linked to future earnings.

Shares of Google-parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Apple AAPL.O, Tesla Inc TSLA.O and Facebook Inc FB.O dropped about 1.5% in premarket trading. These stocks have benefited from the low-interest rate environment since the start of the pandemic. US/

The Nasdaq Composite index .IXIC and the S&P 500 index .SPX fell on Monday, while the blue-chip Dow .DJI outperformed as investors pivoted into sectors that stand to gain the most from an economic revival.

The S&P energy sector .SPNY has gained nearly 10.4% so far in September, and is on track to break a two-month losing streak.

"The problem now is because of the inflationary pressure that we've got and potential slowing in growth, I don't think you get that cyclical uplift to compensate for the tech pullback," said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

"Fundamentally, the market is working out that it needs to reprice because of the Federal Reserve."

The higher prices and hiring difficulties seen as the U.S. economy reopens from the pandemic could prove "more enduring than anticipated," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in prepared remarks ahead of his hearing before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee.

A host of other Fed officials including St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, Fed Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans and Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic are also slated to speak later in the day at separate events.

Market participants are waiting for data on consumer confidence, inflation and ISM manufacturing activity this week to gauge the pace of recovery.

Progress on U.S government funding negotiations and a vote on President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill are also in focus.

The shift out of technology names was triggered after the Fed last week signaled it could tighten its accommodative monetary policies in the months ahead amid signs of recovery in the world's largest economy.

After largely underperforming its growth counterpart .RLG so far this year, the Russell 1000 value index .RLV has narrowed the gap in September, and is now up 17.3%.

At 7:04 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 131 points, or 0.38%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 34.75 points, or 0.78%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 221 points, or 1.45%.

Ford Motor Co F.N rose 4.3% after the U.S. automaker and its Korean battery partner SK Innovation 096770.KS said they would invest $11.4 billion to build an electric F-150 assembly plant and three battery plants in the United States.

