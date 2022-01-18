US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures slump 2% as rising yields spark tech rout

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures down: Dow 0.8%, S&P 1.2%, Nasdaq 1.9%

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index .NDX slumped almost 2% on Tuesday as traders returned from a long holiday weekend to position for a more hawkish Federal Reserve ahead of a policy meeting next week.

Rate-sensitive technology stocks came under pressure in Europe and Asia as two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR, which track short-term rate expectations, crossed 1% for the first time since February 2020. US/

Frankfurt-listed shares of U.S. megacap tech companies including Google's Alphabet GOOGL.O, Apple AAPL.O, Meta FB.O, Amazon AMZN.O and Microsoft MSFT.O were last down between 1.9% and 2.5%. They were down by similar amount in early U.S. premarket trading.

At 04:48 a.m. ET (0948 GMT), Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 292 points, or 0.82%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 57.25 points, or 1.23%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 292.5 points, or 1.88%.

