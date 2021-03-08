US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures slide 2% on inflation jitters

US Markets
Futures tracking the Nasdaq index sank 2% on Monday as the passage of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package by the U.S. Senate lifted bond yields, sparked inflation concerns and pressured richly valued technology stocks.

March 8 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the Nasdaq index sank 2% on Monday as the passage of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package by the U.S. Senate lifted bond yields, sparked inflation concerns and pressured richly valued technology stocks.

Wall Street's main indexes had staged a late-session rally on Friday as a much better-than-expected jobs report boosted optimism around a faster economic rebound, but market sentiment soured on Monday on fears that rising inflation would result in a sudden tapering of monetary stimulus.

Inflation worries were also fueled by a jump in Brent crude prices to above $70 per barrel, the highest since the COVID-19 pandemic began, following reports of attacks on Saudi Arabian facilities. O/R

The Nasdaq has now fallen for three straight weeks, with the yield-sensitive grouping of FAANG plus Tesla TSLA.O and Microsoft MSFT.O stocks losing $760 billion in value since Feb. 16.

At 4:51 a.m. ET, Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 246.75 points, or 1.95%, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 89 points, or 0.28%, and S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 30.5 points, or 0.79%.

Facebook Inc FB.O, Apple Inc AAPL.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Netflix Inc NFLX.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Tesla and Microsoft lost another 2% to 5% in early deals.

The yields on benchmark 10-year Treasuries US10YT=TWEB stood near a 13-month high at 1.594%, while Wall Street's fear gauge .VIX jumped nearly 3 points and was on course for its biggest one-day rise this month.

