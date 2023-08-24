US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures rally as Nvidia's blowout forecast boosts AI stocks

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Nvidia jumps as revenue forecast beats estimates

Shares of megacap companies, other chipmakers rally

Durable goods, jobless claims data on tap

Futures: Dow down 0.13%, S&P up 0.49%, Nasdaq up 1.13%

Updated at 5:28 a.m ET/0928 GMT

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index jumped on Thursday after a stellar forecast from Nvidia NVDA.O boosted investor confidence in an artificial intelligence (AI) boom and lifted shares of major technology and growth stocks.

Shares of Nvidia climbed 7.9% to $508.56 premarket after the chip designer late on Wednesday forecast quarterly revenue that far exceeded expectations, and said it would buy back $25 billion in stock.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 172 points, or 1.13% and S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 21.75 points, or 0.49% at 5:28 a.m. ET.

"It is clear...that AI demand is still outstripping supply," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note.

"Within the tech sector, we think software and internet stocks are best positioned to ride the next wave of the technology cycle and the broadening of AI demand."

Nvidia's results also lifted Microsoft MSFT.O and Alphabet GOOGL.O shares up 1.8% and 1.3%, respectively. Both companies have been rushing to incorporate generative AI into their web search platforms.

Shares of other technology-linked stocks such as Amazon.com AMZN.O, Tesla TSLA.O and Meta Platforms META.O rose between 1% and 2.2% before the bell.

Other major AI players, such as data analytics company Palantir Technologies PLTR.N and chip firms Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O and Marvell Technology MRVL.O gained between 2.6% and 4.4%.

Semiconductor companies overseas also advanced, with Europe's ASM International ASMI.AS, BE Semiconductor BESI.AS, ASML Holding ASML.AS up between 1.5% and 2.7%.

Investors had been hoping that results from Nvidia, the world's most valuable chipmaker, could revive a rally in broader stock markets which had stalled recently due to concerns about interest rates staying higher for longer.

Data pointing to slowing business activity in the United States on Wednesday helped reignite expectations that the Federal Reserve was closing in on the end of its rate hikes, sending the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR tumbling from 16-year highs.

The focus is now on a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at an annual central bank summit in Jackson Hole on Friday for more clues on the direction for the U.S. interest rates.

Investors will also watch out for July's durable goods data as well as weekly jobless claims due later in the day to gauge the strength of the U.S. economy.

Dow e-mini futures 1YMcv1 on Thursday were down 45 points, or 0.13%.

Pressuring Dow futures, Boeing BA.N fell 1.8% premarket after the planemaker said it had recently identified a new 737 MAX quality problem involving supplier Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N that will delay near-term deliveries.

Splunk Inc SPLK.O gained 13.9% after the data analytics software maker forecast third-quarter revenue above market estimates on expectations of AI-related spending.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Shinjini Ganguli)

