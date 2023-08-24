US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures rally 1% as Nvidia's blowout results lift AI stocks

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index jumped in the early hours of Thursday after record results from Nvidia NVDA.O, the world's most valuable chipmaker, boosted confidence about the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 199.25 points, or 1.31% at 03:27 a.m. ET.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 30 points, or 0.09%, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 31.25 points, or 0.7%.

Nvidia's Frankfurt-listed shares NVDA.F jumped 9.0% in European trading after the company's quarterly revenue target far exceeded expectations and the chipmaker said it would buy back $25 billion in stock.

The results had led to an after-hours jump on Wednesday of 1%-2% in Microsoft MSFT.O and Google-owner Alphabet GOOGL.O, both of which are rushing to incorporate generative AI into their Web search platforms and other services.

Frankfurt-listed shares of Microsoft MSFT.F rose 2%, on Thursday while those of Alphabet ABEA.F gained 1%, although volumes were low. Advanced Micro Devices AMD.F gained about 3% and Marvell Technology 9MW.F jumped 8.5%, also in low volumes.

Nvidia's results also triggered a rally among semiconductor companies across the globe.

Europe's ASM International ASMI.AS, BE Semiconductor BESI.AS, ASML Holding ASML.AS and Aixtron AIXGn.DE were among the early gainers, rising between 1.8% and 3%.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) 2330.TW closed up 2.2%, while South Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and SK Hynix 000660.KS rose 1.6% and 4.2%, respectively.

