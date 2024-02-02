US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures jump on tech earnings cheer ahead of jobs data

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures: Dow flat, S&P up 0.54%, Nasdaq up 1.01%

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Nasdaq futures climbed 1% on Friday as investors cheered strong quarterly reports from Meta Platforms and Amazon.com and keenly awaited a crucial jobs print at the end of a week marked by major tech earnings and a U.S. policy decision.

Meta META.O surged 16.8% in premarket trading on issuing its first dividend days ahead of Facebook's 20th anniversary, along with a revenue and profit beat on robust advertising sales in the holiday shopping period.

Amazon.com AMZN.O jumped 6.1% following a fourth-quarter revenue beat as new generative AI features in cloud and ecommerce businesses spurred robust growth during the critical holiday period.

"While the scorecard for the Magnificent Seven in the current earnings season to date is mixed, Amazon and Meta certainly produced stand-out quarterly updates," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

"It feels a healthier situation to have the markets driven by strong earnings and corporate success rather than ongoing guesswork about when central banks are going to cut rates."

On the flip side, Apple AAPL.O lost 2.6% after forecasting a drop in iPhone sales and targeting overall revenue $6 billion below expectations, as its China business took a hit.

Earnings from the tech trio, part of the group of megacap stocks popularly called the "Magnificent 7", likely offset some concerns over their rich valuations and outsized weighting in the S&P 500, after Alphabet GOOGL.O and Microsoft's MSFT.O disappointing AI cost projections and Tesla's TSLA.Ogrowth warning.

Nvidia NVDA.O, another member of the group of top-tier stocks, experienced a record-breaking surge in market value in January, driven by heightened artificial intelligence optimism, positive analyst projections, and announcement of expanded AI offerings.

Chevron CVX.N, Exxon Mobil XOM.N, Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY.N, AbbVie ABBV.N, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.O and Cigna Group CI.N are some of the high-profile earnings due before market open.

The much-anticipated non-farms payroll report for January, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, will shed further light on the strength of the U.S. labor market following a series of mixed jobs data throughout the week.

In the previous session, Wall Street rebounded from a sell-off on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve quashed lingering bets that interest-rate cuts could begin as early as March.

At 5:26 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 1 points, or 0%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 26.75 points, or 0.54%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 175.75 points, or 1.01%.

Further on the earnings front, chipmaker Microchip Technology MCHP.O dropped 3.1% after forecasting fourth-quarter net sales below estimates, while footwear maker Skechers U.S.A SKX.N lost 11.3% after a downbeat 2024 forecast.

New York Community Bank NYCB.N gained some lost ground, rising 2.6% after sliding nearly 45% over the past two day, jolting concerns over the state of U.S. regional banks after ruptures last year.

