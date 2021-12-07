US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures jump as tech stocks bounce back

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures up: Dow 0.97%, S&P 1.26%, Nasdaq 1.73%

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index jumped on Tuesday as technology stocks rebounded with easing concerns about the Omicron variant, while shares in chip giant Intel rose following plans to take its self-driving-car unit public.

Some high-flying technology shares have been battered in recent days as investors priced in an aggressive tightening of U.S. monetary policy despite concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Tesla Inc TSLA.O rose 3.3% in premarket trading after dropping into bear market territory on an intraday basis on Monday, falling more than 20% from its record high close hit on Nov 4.

Intel Corp INTC.O surged 8.1% after revealing plans to take Mobileye public in the United States in mid-2022, a deal which could value the Israeli unit at more than $50 billion, according to a source.

Other chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O, Micron Technology MU.O and Nvidia NVDA.O rose between 1.8% and 3.2%. Big tech stocks including Amazon AMZN.O, Alphabet GOOGL.O, Apple AAPL.O and Microsoft MSFT.O rose about 2% each in early trading.

At 5:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 342 points, or 0.97%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 57.75 points, or 1.26%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 274.75 points, or 1.73%.

