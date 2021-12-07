US Markets
TSLA

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures jump as tech stocks bounce back

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index jumped on Tuesday as technology stocks rebounded with easing concerns about the Omicron variant, while shares in chip giant Intel rose following plans to take its self-driving-car unit public.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures up: Dow 0.97%, S&P 1.26%, Nasdaq 1.73%

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index jumped on Tuesday as technology stocks rebounded with easing concerns about the Omicron variant, while shares in chip giant Intel rose following plans to take its self-driving-car unit public.

Some high-flying technology shares have been battered in recent days as investors priced in an aggressive tightening of U.S. monetary policy despite concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Tesla Inc TSLA.O rose 3.3% in premarket trading after dropping into bear market territory on an intraday basis on Monday, falling more than 20% from its record high close hit on Nov 4.

Intel Corp INTC.O surged 8.1% after revealing plans to take Mobileye public in the United States in mid-2022, a deal which could value the Israeli unit at more than $50 billion, according to a source.

Other chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O, Micron Technology MU.O and Nvidia NVDA.O rose between 1.8% and 3.2%. Big tech stocks including Amazon AMZN.O, Alphabet GOOGL.O, Apple AAPL.O and Microsoft MSFT.O rose about 2% each in early trading.

At 5:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 342 points, or 0.97%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 57.75 points, or 1.26%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 274.75 points, or 1.73%.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA INTC AMD MU NVDA AMZN GOOGL AAPL MSFT SPX

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular