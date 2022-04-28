US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures jump 2% after Meta earnings beat

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Futures up: Dow 1.17%, S&P 1.84%, Nasdaq 2.52%

April 28 (Reuters) - Nasdaq 100 futures jumped more than 2% on Thursday as Meta Platforms shares soared after a stronger-than-expected profit, taking some pressure off growth and technology stocks that have been battered recently.

The Facebook-parent FB.O rose 17.7% in early New York trading after the social-networking site also eked out user growth.

Other megcap stocks such as Apple Inc AAPL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Tesla Inc TSLA.O rose between 1.7% and 3.4%.

The Nasdaq Composite index .IXIC is on course to post losses of over 10% in April, as investors dumped high-growth stocks on fears that rising interest rates will threaten future earnings and after Netflix Inc NFLX.O posted a shocking subscriber loss.

Apple, the world's most valuable company, and e-commerce giant Amazon are set to report earnings after markets close on Thursday.

Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O jumped 8.4% after the chipmaker forecast third-quarter revenue above analyst expectations.

At 05:05 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 390 points, or 1.17%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 76.75 points, or 1.84%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 328.25 points, or 2.52%.

