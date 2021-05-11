US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures fall over 1% on inflation worries

US Markets
May 11 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the Nasdaq dropped more than 1% on Tuesday, pointing to an another day of losses for technology-related stocks with lofty valuations on worries over inflation.

Shares of Apple AAPL.O, Facebook Inc FB.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Netflix Inc NFLX.O and Google-parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O dropped between 1% and 2% in premarket trading, while Tesla Inc TSLA.O fell nearly 4%.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR ticked up to 1.604% ahead of consumer price index report on Wednesday, with investors fearing that a strong reading could prompt the Federal Reserve to alter its ultra loose monetary policy. US/

In a late session reversal on Monday, inflation jitters drove investors away from growth stocks to cyclicals, which benefit the most as the economy reopens, resulting in the S&P 500 logging its worst day in nearly eight weeks.

"It seems to be a combination of inflation fears making a comeback and some market participants moving higher along the value spectrum, cutting their exposure to anything with a stretched valuation," said Marios Hadjikyriacos, investment analyst at online broker XM in Cyprus.

At 6:16 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 169 points, or 0.49%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 31.5 points, or 0.75%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 169.25 points, or 1.27%.

Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N fell 3.6% after the U.S. mall operator said it does not expect a return to 2019 occupancy levels until next year or 2023, as it looks to play hardball in rent negotiations with tenants.

