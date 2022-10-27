US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures fall as Meta plummets on dismal outlook

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Meta falls on weak holiday-quarter forecast

Q3 GDP advance data expected at 8:30 a.m. ET

Caterpillar, McDonald's gain after results

ECB decision in focus

Futures: Nasdaq down 0.52%, Dow up 0.65%, S&P flat

Updates prices throughout, adds comment

By Amruta Khandekar

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Nasdaq 100 futures dropped on Thursday as a bleak forecast by Meta fanned worries of a slowdown in earnings, while hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rate hikes limited declines.

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc META.O fell 21.7% in premarket trading, set to wipe off about $75 billion from its market value, as it posted a drop in third-quarter profit and forecast a weak holiday quarter.

Gloomy earnings and warnings by growth companies, including Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, spurred concerns about rising interest rates slowing down economic growth and led the S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq .IXIC to snap a three-day gaining streak on Wednesday.

"So far Meta is just the latest big tech company to disappoint. After a steady start to the U.S. third-quarter earnings season, things are starting to look a lot less rosy," Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, said.

Analysts have set the bar low for the third-quarter reporting season, with aggregate S&P 500 profit growth now seen at 2.3% year-on-year, compared with 4.5% at the start of the month, according to Refinitiv data.

The weak corporate reports, along with a slew of data suggesting a softening economy have also driven up hopes that the Fed could take a less aggressive approach at its December policy meeting.

Bank of Canada announced a smaller-than-expected rate hike on Wednesday, with investor focus on a decision from the European Central Bank later on Thursday.

Futures 1YMcv1 tracking the blue-chip Dow rose amid a handful of positive earnings reports.

Caterpillar Inc CAT.N jumped 4.2% after the heavy-equipment maker posted a rise in third-quarter profit, while McDonald's Corp MCD.N added 2.9% on beating quarterly comparable sales estimates.

Merck & Co Inc MRK.N rose 2.5%, while Honeywell International Inc HON.O climbed 5.2% as both companies reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

Results from Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Apple Inc AAPL.O are expected later in the day, as well as advance U.S. gross domestic product data for the third quarter which will offer further clues on the outlook for monetary policy tightening.

The U.S. Commerce Department's report due at 8:30 a.m. ET is expected to show GDP growth likely rebounded at a 2.4% annualized rate last quarter after two straight quarterly declines.

At 7:15 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 208 points, or 0.65%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 0.75 points, or 0.02%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 59.25 points, or 0.52%.

Twitter Inc TWTR.N rose 1.1% a day after billionaire Elon Musk said he paid a visit to the social media company's headquarters ahead of a court-ordered deadline to close his $44 billion takeover deal.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.