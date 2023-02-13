US Markets
US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures edge higher as battered megacaps rise

February 13, 2023 — 07:15 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures: Dow down 0.05%, S&P up 0.11%, Nasdaq up 0.41%

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Nasdaq futures ticked higher on Monday, supported by gains in beaten-down megacap growth stocks after a recent rally in U.S. Treasuries showed signs of cooling, while Meta Platforms rose on reports of a fresh set of layoffs.

Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Tesla Inc TSLA.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O added between 0.2% and 1.1% before the bell as yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR edged lower after hitting a fresh six-week high earlier in the day. US/

A fall in Treasury note yields indicate traders expect greater return from investments in risky assets.

Meanwhile, MetaMETA.O climbed 1.4% on reports over the weekend that the Facebook parent is preparing to announce a fresh round of job cuts ahead of finalizing its teams budgets.

The major U.S. stock indexes ended the week previous lower, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC clocking its first weekly loss this year. Investor sentiment was dented by fresh concerns that the Federal Reserve would keep higher interest rates for longer.

Markets will await January inflation and retail sales data through the week to reassess their bets on the central bank's monetary policy path henceforth.

Money markets expect the Fed to raise the benchmark interest rate to 5.2% in July, levels that New York Federal Reserve President John Williams favored last week. 0#FEDWATCH

At 6:53 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 18 points, or 0.05%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 4.5 points, or 0.11%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 50.5 points, or 0.41%.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

