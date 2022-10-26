US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures drop over 1% as weak tech earnings fan slowdown fears

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Microsoft drops on dour forecast

Alphabet warns of slowing ad spend

Shares of ad-dependent social media firms fall

Visa gains on Q4 profit beat as payment volumes surge

Futures down: Nasdaq 1.59%, Dow 0.12%, S&P 0.70%

By Amruta Khandekar

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Futures tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq index fell more than 1% on Wednesday as disappointing results and warnings from Microsoft and Alphabet sparked losses among megacap companies and raised fears of slowing economic growth.

Microsoft Corp MSFT.O posted its lowest sales growth in five years and forecast second-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, while Alphabet GOOGL.O reported downbeat ad sales and warned of a slowdown in advertising spending.

Shares of both companies fell around 6% each in premarket trading and weighed on Amazon.com AMZN.O and Apple AAPL.O, which are scheduled to report results later this week. They were down 3.7% and 0.9%, respectively.

"The results of the big technology firms were seen as a key determining factor in market sentiment going into the U.S. third quarter reporting season and both Microsoft and Alphabet have given investors reason to worry," said Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell.

Shares of Meta Platforms META.O fell 3.9% and Pinterest PINS.N 4.1% as they rely on ad revenue. U.S.-listed shares of Spotify Technology SPOT.N dropped 5.7%, as margins came under pressure from a slowdown in ad growth.

The extensive weakness in the tech sector comes despite a drop in the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR, which fell for the second straight day on rising bets over a slowdown in the pace of interest-rate hikes. US/

Expectations of a less-hawkish Federal Reserve have helped Wall Street's main indexes notch three straight sessions of gains, but downbeat earnings and forecasts suggested that the Fed's rapid interest rate hikes are slowing the economy.

The U.S. central bank is expected to deliver its fourth 75 basis-point hike in its Nov. 1-2 policy meeting against the backdrop of recent data pointing to economic softness.

Analysts have set the bar low for third-quarter reporting season, with aggregate S&P 500 earnings growth seen at 3.3% year-on-year, down from 4.5% at the start of the month, according to Refinitiv data.

At 6:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 37 points, or 0.12%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 27 points, or 0.7%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 186 points, or 1.59%.

A bright spot was Visa Inc V.N, whose shares rose 1.3% after the payments processor topped quarterly profit estimates on strong travel demand.

