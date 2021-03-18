US Markets
US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures drop about 1% as bond yields spike

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 18 (Reuters) - Nasdaq 100 futures fell more than 1% on Thursday as bond yields jumped to 14-month highs after the Federal Reserve pledged to look past inflation for a while and keep monetary policy loose through 2023.

Yield-sensitive tech stocks such as Apple Inc AAPL.O, Facebook Inc FB.O, Netflix Inc NFLX.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O dropped between 0.8% and 1.7% in premarket trading.

The Dow on Wednesday surpassed 33,000 points for the first time after the Fed projected strongest growth in nearly 40 years as the COVID-19 crisis winds down, and repeated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero for years to come.

While inflation is expected to exceed the Fed's 2.0% target to 2.4% this year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell views it as a temporary surge that will not change the central bank's stance.

A $1.9 trillion spending stimulus sparked fears of rising inflation that triggered a jump in longer end Treasuries that led a rotation into value stocks at the cost of high-growth tech stocks.

Big U.S. banks, that are sensitive to economic outlook, including JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, Bank of America Corp BAC.N, Citigroup Inc C.N and Goldman Sachs GS.N were among the top gainers in early premarket trade.

At 06:26 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis 1YMcv1 were up 46 points, or 0.14%, S&P 500 E-minis EScv1 were down 15.75 points, or 0.4%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis NQcv1 were down 142.75 points, or 1.08%.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256))

AAPL FB NFLX AMZN MSFT JPM BAC C GS NDX SPX

    Most Popular