US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures down as spike in yields pressures tech stocks

March 30 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index fell on Tuesday as a rise in U.S. bond yields hit tech-related stocks and investors bought into undervalued banks and industrial shares that stand to benefit from a re-opening economy.

Nasdaq 100 futures NQcv1 slipped 0.6% as Amazon.com AMZN.O, Apple Inc AAPL.O, Netflix Inc NFLX.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O dropped between 0.6% and 0.8% premarket, as U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR hit a 14-month high. US/

The tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC, which houses some of the "high-flying" FAANG stocks, is set for its first monthly loss since November as rosy economic projections lifted demand for undervalued banks, energy, materials and industrial stocks.

A rise in yields has particularly hit tech stocks which often have a low-rate environment heavily baked into their high valuations.

The Nasdaq is still about 7% below its all-time closing high, while bets on a speedy economic recovery driven by vaccine distributions and unprecedented stimulus has helped the S&P 500 and the Dow notch record closing highs last week.

The three main indexes recouped most of their losses from session lows on Monday as investors took heart from signs that the impact from the fall of a U.S. hedge fund was limited to a handful of stocks and didn't ripple out to broader markets.

At 6:42 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis 1YMcv1 were up 85 points, or 0.26%, S&P 500 E-minis EScv1 were down 0.75 points, or 0.02% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis NQcv1 were down 78.25 points, or 0.6%.

Banks and industrial stocks including JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N and Boeing Co BA.N added between 0.9% and 1.4%.

Bitcoin prices BTC=BTSP gained about 2% after Reuters reported that PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O is set to announce that it has started allowing U.S. consumers to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay at millions of its online merchants globally.

