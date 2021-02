US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures deepen slide ahead of Powell speech

By Devik Jain

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the Nasdaq index pointed to a more than 1% drop at the open on Tuesday as investors sold off high-flying technology stocks on valuation concerns ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony in Congress.

Powell is expected to reassure investors that the central bank will tolerate a faster pace of price increases despite concerns over a potential pick-up in inflation and a rise in bond yields.

The hearing before the Senate Banking Committee is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT) and will be Powell's first since Democrats won the White House and control of both chambers of Congress.

The Nasdaq .IXIC and the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX posted their biggest one-day percentage declines in February on Monday as inflation fears and overheating in asset markets hit the so called "stay-at-home" winner stocks that had led the Wall Street rally from the pandemic lows.

Early trading pointed to another round of losses for technology-related stocks, with shares of Netflix Inc NFLX.O, Facebook Inc FB.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Apple Inc AAPL.O falling between 1.1% and 2%.

Value stocks .IVX, which are poised to benefit from an economic rebound, have outperformed growth shares .IGX in February.

At 7:16 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 13 points, or 0.04%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 14 points, or 0.36%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 177.25 points, or 1.34%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N slipped 1.9% after the oil producer posted a larger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss.

Home Depot Inc HD.N fell 2.5% after the home improvement retailer warned that it was unable to predict how consumer spending would evolve this year.

Cryptocurrency miners Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT.O and Marathon Patent Group Inc MARA.O slumped 15% and 17%, respectively, while Bitcoin bank Silvergate Capital Corp SI.N slid 9.5% as Bitcoin BTC=BTSP dropped nearly 17% to $45,000.

Tesla Inc TSLA.O, which had invested $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency, also tumbled 4.5% and was set to plunge into the red for the year.

U.S. consumer confidence data is due at 10 a.m ET, the reading of which is expected to hit 90 in February.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

