US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures at record high as tech stocks rise

Futures up: Dow 0.15%, S&P 0.19%, Nasdaq 0.30%

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index hit a record high on Tuesday as technology stocks rose, while positive news around U.S. vaccination boosted shares of energy and travel-related companies.

Facebook Inc FB.O, Microsoft Corp, MSFT.O, Nvidia Corp NVDA.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O, Google-owner Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O and Tesla Inc TSLA.O gained between 0.1% and 0.8% in premarket trading, a day after the Nasdaq Composite index .IXIC hit an all-time closing high.

The three major U.S. stock indexes ended the session sharply higher on Monday, with the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX hitting an intra-day record peak, driven by a jump in energy .SPNY and industrial .SPLRCI shares after U.S. regulators gave the first full approval for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The momentum extended on Tuesday with oil majors Chevron Corp CVX.N and ExxonMobil Corp XOM.N adding 0.8% and 0.9%, respectively, with shares of major Wall Street banks also edging higher.

Cruiseliners CCL.N, NCLH.N, RCL.N, rose about 1.1%, while casino operators MGM Resorts MGM.N, Wynn Resorts WYNN.O and online travel agency TripAdvisor TRIP.O added between 1.2% and 2.2% on hopes that increased vaccination rates in the United States would spark a stronger rebound in travel and leisure activities.

At 7:08 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 54 points, or 0.15%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 8.5 points, or 0.19%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 46 points, or 0.3%.

A surge in COVID-19 infections caused by the highly contagious Delta variant has whipsawed Wall Street this month on concerns about a slowing economic recovery from the health crisis.

Still, a strong earnings season and hopes that the Federal Reserve will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy stance put the S&P 500 on course for its seventh straight monthly gain, with a 1.9% rise so far in August.

The Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium later this week will be closely watched for chair Jerome Powell's speech, which could offer clues on the central bank's policy-tightening timeline.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

