US STOCKS-Nasdaq falls as rate worries take center stage; Powell on deck

By Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq lagged major U.S. stock indexes on Thursday as megacaps came under pressure with Treasury yields resuming their upward charge, while investors assessed fresh economic data and awaited Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's remarks.

As the 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR regained steam, megacap growth stocks including Apple AAPL.O, Microsoft MSFT.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O and Alphabet GOOGL.O shed between 0.4% and 2.2%.

Technology .SPLRCT led declines amongst major S&P 500 sectors, down 0.7%, while healthcare .SPXHC added 0.5%.

At 9:41 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 5.50 points, or 0.02%, at 33,544.77, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 5.18 points, or 0.12%, at 4,269.33, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 54.28 points, or 0.41%, at 13,038.57.

Meanwhile, data showed the U.S. economy maintained a fairly strong pace of growth in the second quarter, the government confirmed on Thursday. It also appeared to have gathered momentum this quarter amid a resilient labor market.

"We expect a weakening labor market and mounting headwinds to disposable incomes will drive a sharper slowdown in consumption and the broader economy over the rest of the year," said Michael Pearce, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

Pearce added that a sharp slowdown into year-end will keep policymakers on the sidelines, rather than following through with an additional rate hike as planned.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said the U.S. central bank may be on the cusp of "something rare" by lowering inflation without a major blow to jobs and growth.

Deepening inflation concerns, U.S. oil futures jumped to a more than one-year high on earlier on Thursday.

The scope for interest rates staying higher for longer than anticipated has solidified with soaring energy prices keeping headline inflation elevated.

All the three indexes are set for their first quarterly decline in 2023.

With a partial government shutdown just three days away, a procedural vote on a bipartisan short-term spending measure by the Senate on Thursday will also be closely watched.

Among individual movers, Micron TechnologyMU.O dropped 4.7% after forecasting a bigger-than-expected first-quarter loss.

CarMaxKMX.N lost 11.2% after the used-car retailer posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit.

AccentureACN.N slumped 4.4% after the IT services firm forecast full-year earnings and first-quarter revenue below Wall Street targets.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.34-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.26-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and eight new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 15 new highs and 88 new lows.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)

