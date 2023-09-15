US STOCKS-Nasdaq drops over 1% as chipmakers, megacap growth stocks slide

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

By Ankika Biswas and Shristi Achar A

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq fell more than 1% on Friday to lead declines in Wall Street's main indexes as chipmakers fell on concerns over consumer demand, while rising Treasury yields pressured major growth stocks.

Chip equipment makers Applied Materials AMAT.O, Lam Research LRCX.O and KLA Corp KLAC.O fell around 4% each after Reuters reported TSMC 2330.TW had asked its major vendors to delay deliveries.

Other chipmakers including Nvidia NVDA.O, Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O, Broadcom AVGO.O and Micron Technology MU.O lost between 1.6% and 3.7%, dragging the Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX to a three-week low.

Also stoking worries over chip demand from automakers, the United Auto Workers' union launched simultaneous strikes at factories of General Motors GM.N, Ford F.N and Chrysler parent Stellantis STLAM.MI.

Shares of the three automakers, however, rose around 1% each.

Denting sentiment further, U.S. Treasury yields climbed, dragging down growth stocks Amazon AMZN.O, Meta Platforms META.O and Microsoft MSFT.O between 1.8% and 2.7%.

"The Federal Reserve has raised rates very quickly and now they have time to take a look at that and see what impact their policy is having on the economy," said Brian Klimke, chief market strategist at Cetera Investment Management.

"I don't think they're going to give markets what they want next week, they're not going to talk about rate cuts."

Traders' bets on the Fed holding rates steady in its Sept. 20 policy meeting remained intact at 97%, while their odds for a pause in November stood at 67%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Adobe ADBE.O dropped 4.1% to a more than two-week low after the Photoshop software maker disclosed a commercial paper program of up to $3 billion on Sept. 8 following its third-quarter results.

The information technology .SPLRCT and consumer discretionary stocks .SPLRCD were among the top S&P 500 sectoral losers, down more than 1%.

SoftBank's Arm HoldingsARM.O gained 1.7% after a stellar Nasdaq debut on Thursday that rekindled hopes of a turnaround in the initial public offering (IPO) market.

Arm's strong debut prompted grocery delivery app Instacart to raise the proposed price range for its IPO to target a fully diluted valuation of up to $10 billion.

Neumora Therapeutics NMRA.O, backed by Amgen and Japan's SoftBank, made a tepid debut at $16.50 per share, lower than its IPO price of $17 per share.

The expiry of quarterly derivatives contracts tied to stocks, index options and futures, also known as "triple witching", later in the day is expected to keep markets volatile.

At 12:25 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 174.87 points, or 0.50%, at 34,732.24, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 35.87 points, or 0.80%, at 4,469.23, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 172.92 points, or 1.24%, at 13,753.14.

Paramount Global PARA.O and Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O gained 2.4% and 1.7%, respectively, following entrepreneur Byron Allen's $10-billion bid for Walt Disney's DIS.N ABC TV network. Disney shares were up 1%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.97-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.03-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded seven new 52-week highs and as many new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 35 new highs and 143 new lows.

