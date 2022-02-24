US Markets
US STOCKS-Nasdaq briefly jumps, S&P 500 cuts losses as Biden speaks

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The Nasdaq sharply extended gains and the S&P 500 cut its losses briefly in Thursday afternoon trading as U.S. President Joe Biden said Russia's military attack on Ukraine is unfolding largely as U.S. officials had predicted.

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq sharply extended gains and the S&P 500 cut its losses briefly in Thursday afternoon trading as U.S. President Joe Biden said Russia's military attack on Ukraine is unfolding largely as U.S. officials had predicted.

Biden said he is authorizing new sanctions against Russia, including exports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 566.21 points, or 1.71%, to 32,565.55, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 28.4 points, or 0.67%, to 4,197.1 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 86.67 points, or 0.66%, to 13,124.16.

The Nasdaq was up more than 1% following Biden's comments before paring some of those gains.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York Additional reporting by Susan Mathew and Devik Jain in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Matthew Lewis)

