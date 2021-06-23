US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

By Devik Jain

June 23 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index hit a record high on Wednesday with investors razor focused on business activity data after Federal Reserve officials sought to calm fears of a sharp tapering of monetary stimulus.

IHS Markit's flash reading on manufacturing and services PMI data, due at 0945 am ET (1345 GMT), is expected to show a slight easing in business activity this month, compared with May.

In a hearing before a U.S. House of Representatives panel, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank will not raise interest rates too quickly on inflation fears alone and will encourage a "broad and inclusive" recovery of the job market.

Powell's comments follow the Fed's projection of an increase in interest rates as soon as 2023, sooner than anticipated which sparked a sharp profit booking in the so called "reflation" stocks and triggered a move into tech-heavy growth names.

However, market participants have swung between value and growth stocks this week, with the Nasdaq .IXIC notching a record close on Tuesday, lifted by Amazon.com AMZN.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and other top-shelf tech companies.

The S&P growth index .IGX has risen 3.9% in June, closing the gap between its value counterpart .IVX, which has fallen 2% this month but is still up more than 14% on the year.

At 6:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 61 points, or 0.18%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 4.25 points, or 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 21.25 points, or 0.15%.

Rate-sensitive JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N and Bank of America BAC.N added between 0.4% and 0.7% in premarket trading as yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR rose to 1.5%. US/

Energy stocks Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N, ConocoPhillips COP.N and Exxon Mobil XOM.N gained about 1% as oil prices jumped to a more than two-year high. O/R

Among so-called meme stocks, software firm Alfi Inc ALF.O dropped 10.1% after more than doubling in value in the prior session, while Torchlight Energy Resources Inc TRCH.O slumped 8.6% for the second day after announcing an upsized stock offering.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.