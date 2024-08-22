U.S. Stocks Move Modestly Lower After Seeing Early Strength

(RTTNews) - After moving to the upside early in the session, stocks have given back ground over the course of the trading day on Thursday. The major averages have pulled back off their highs of the session and into negative territory.

Currently, the major averages are posting modest losses. The Dow is down 58.28 points or 0.1 percent at 40,832.21, the Nasdaq is down 36.80 points or 0.2 percent at 17,882.19 and the S&P 500 is down 4.66 points or 0.1 percent at 5,616.19.

The modest pullback by the major averages may partly reflect profit taking, with the downturn coming after the S&P 500 closed within striking distance of the record highs set in mid-July.

While traders remain optimistic about the outlook for interest rates following the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy announcement on Wednesday, they may feel the likelihood of a rate cut next month has already been priced into the markets.

Traders may also have been reluctant to continue buying stocks ahead of the Kansas City Fed's Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, which gets underway later in the day.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday, with traders looking for the central bank chief's comments to provide further clarity about the outlook for rates.

Ahead of Powell's remarks, CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicate a 73.5 percent of a quarter point rate cut next month and a 26.5 percent chance of a half point rate cut.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing a modest rebound by initial jobless claims in the week ended August 17th.

The report said initial jobless claims rose to 232,000, an increase of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level of 228,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 230,000 from the 227,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Realtors released a separate report showing existing home sales snapped a four-month skid in July, with sales rebounding by slightly more than expected.

NAR said existing home sales shot up by 1.3 percent to an annual rate of 3.95 million in July after plunging by 5.1 percent to a revised rate of 3.90 million in June.

Economists had expected existing home sales to jump by 1.0 percent to an annual rate of 3.93 million from the 3.89 million originally reported for the previous month.

Sector News

While most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, gold stocks have shown a substantial move to the downside.

Reflecting the weakness in the sector, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index has tumbled by 2.0 percent after ending the previous session at its best closing level in well over two years.

The sharp pullback by gold stocks comes amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal, with gold for December delivery plunging $34 to $2,513.50 an ounce.

Telecom, steel and semiconductor stocks are also seeing some weakness on the day, although selling pressure has remained relatively subdued.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.4 percent.

The major averages have also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index is up by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are giving back ground after trending higher over the past few sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 8.7 basis points at 3.863 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.