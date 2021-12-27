US STOCKS-Megacap tech stocks lift futures; Omicron risks linger

By Medha Singh

Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures inched higher on Monday, boosted by megacap companies, while hundreds of Omicron-driven flight cancellations kept investors on edge at the start of this year's final trading week.

Travel-related stocks, typically sensitive to news around the coronavirus, slid after U.S. airlines called off many flights for a third day on Sunday as surging COVID-19 cases forced Christmas weekend travelers to change plans.

Delta Air Lines DAL.N United Airlines UAL.O, American Airlines AAL.O and Southwest Airlines LUV.N dropped between 1.5% and 2.8% premarket. Cruise operators Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N, Royal Caribbean RCL.N and Carnival Corp CCL.N fell 2%-2.8%.

The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday, as upbeat news related to the Omicron coronavirus variant calmed investor nerves over the highly infection strain's economic impact after it upended markets earlier this month.

Wall Street's three main indexes are eyeing a third straight yearly gain, with the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX on track to close out the year 25.8% higher. The Dow is set to rise 17.5%, while the Nasdaq is looking at a 21.4% climb.

At 6:12 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 25 points, or 0.07% and S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 9 points, or 0.19%.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 42.5 points, or 0.26% as megacap companies Tesla Inc TSLA.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Meta Platform FB.O firmed between 0.5% and 1%.

Looking ahead, thinner-than-usual trading volumes ahead of New Year could make markets susceptible to volatile moves.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

