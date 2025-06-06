U.S. Stocks May See Initial Strength On Slightly Better Than Expected Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - After ending yesterday's volatile session mostly lower, stocks are likely to move back to the upside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.8 percent.

The futures moved notably higher following the release of a closely watched Labor Department report showing slightly stronger than expected U.S. job growth in the month of May.

The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment shot up by 139,000 jobs in May after jumping by a downwardly revised 147,000 jobs in April.

Economists had expected employment to increase by about 130,000 jobs compared to the addition of 177,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said the unemployment rate came in at 4.2 percent in May, unchanged from the previous month and in line with economist estimates.

The modestly bigger than expected increase in employment may help offset concerns about the strength of the economy following some recent downbeat data.

Recent reports have led to some worries about the possibility of stagflation due to President Donald Trump's trade war, although the markets have held up relatively well amid optimism about eventual trade deals and interest rate cuts.

Following the volatility seen during Wednesday's session, stocks continued to fluctuate over the course of the trading day on Thursday. The major averages once again spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing in negative territory.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 162.04 points or 0.8 percent to 19,298.45, the S&P 500 fell 31.51 points or 0.5 percent to 5,939.30 and the Dow dipped 108.00 points or 0.3 percent to 42,319.72.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.5 percent.

The major European markets are also mixed on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are inching up $0.10 to $63.47 a barrel after climbing $0.52 to $63.37 barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after falling $24.10 to $3,375.10 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are creeping up $0.40 to $3,375.50 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 144.51 yen versus the 143.53 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1403 compared to yesterday's $1.1445.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.