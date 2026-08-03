U.S. Stocks May See Initial Strength As Crude Oil Prices Plunge

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Monday, extending the advance seen to close out the previous week. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.6 percent.

The upward momentum on Wall Street comes as crude oil prices are plummeting amid renewed optimism about an end to the conflict in the Middle East.

U.S. crude oil futures are plunging by nearly 7 percent after President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that he had canceled a planned attack on Iran.

"We have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to," Trump said. "This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran's nuclear threat."

He added, "Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL."

Buying interest may be somewhat subdued, however, as past moves by the U.S. and Iran to halt attacks have been relatively short-lived.

Traders may also be reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Not long after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on manufacturing activity in the month of July. The ISM's manufacturing PMI is expected to inch up to 54.0 in July from 53.3 in June, with a reading above 50 indicating growth.

Stocks showed a lack of direction early in the session on Friday after failing to sustain an initial advance but moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day. The major averages all moved to the upside, adding to the strong gains posted during Thursday's session.

The major averages pulled back off their highs going into the end of the day but remained firmly positive. The Nasdaq jumped 251.68 points or 1 percent to 25,373.85, the S&P 500 advanced 52.09 points or 0.7 percent to 7,489.72 and the Dow climbed 276.97 points or 0.5 percent to 52,485.03.

For the week, the Nasdaq surged by 1.5 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Dow both shot up by more than 1 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.9 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, European stocks have moved mostly higher on the day. The German DAX Index is up by 1.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.1 percent, although the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has bucked the uptrend and edged down by 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are plummeting $5.72 to $78.95 a barrel after jumping $1.08 to $84.67 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after slumping $53.60 to $4,107 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are edging down $2.80 to $4,104.20 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 156.86 yen versus the 157.57 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1524 compared to last Friday's $1.1526.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.