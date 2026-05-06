U.S. Stocks May See Further Upside On Hopes For U.S.-Iran Peace Deal

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday, extending the advance seen over the course of the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.8 percent.

Optimism about an end to the conflict in the Middle East is likely to generate early buying interest following an upbeat report from Axios.

Citing two U.S. officials and two other sources briefed on the issue, Axios said the White House believes it's getting close to an agreement with Iran on a one-page memorandum of understanding to end the war.

Axios said the deal would involve Iran committing to a moratorium on nuclear enrichment, the U.S. agreeing to lift its sanctions and release billions in frozen Iranian funds, and both sides lifting restrictions around transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

While noting that nothing has been agreed yet, the sources told Axios this was the closest the parties had been to an agreement since the war began.

Adding to the optimism about a peace deal, President Donald Trump said the U.S. would pause its efforts to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz to see whether or not the agreement can be finalized and signed.

However, somewhat dampening the hopes for peace, Trump warned in a separate Truth Social post that the U.S. would resume bombing Iran "at a much higher level and intensity than it was before" if they don't reach an agreement.

"Even without a fully detailed agreement, the mere progress toward a framework for de-escalation is enough to alter how risk is being priced," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com.

"However, it is important to stress that this is still a fragile step rather than a definitive resolution," she added. "A one-page memo suggests that many key details remain unresolved, and past experience has shown that negotiations can quickly stall or reverse."

The upward momentum on Wall Street also comes amid a sharp increase by shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), with the chipmaker soaring by 15.3 percent in pre-market trading.

AMD is surging after reporting first quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines and providing upbeat second quarter guidance.

On the U.S. economic front, payroll processor ADP released a report showing private sector employment in the U.S. jumped by more than expected in the month of April.

ADP said private sector employment shot up by 109,000 jobs in April after climbing by a downwardly revised 61,000 jobs in March.

Economists had expected private sector employment to grow by 85,000 jobs compared to the addition of 62,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

After coming under pressure over the course of the previous session, stocks showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Tuesday. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 more than offset Monday's losses, reaching new record closing highs.

The major averages pulled back off their best levels going into the end of the day but remained firmly positive. The Nasdaq jumped 258.32 points or 1 percent to 25,326.13, the S&P 500 advanced 58.47 points or 0.8 percent to 7,259.22 and the Dow climbed 356.35 points or 0.7 percent to 49,298.25.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. With the Japanese markets still closed, China's Shanghai Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index both shot up by 1.2 percent.

The major European markets have also shown strong moves to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 3.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 2.3 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 2.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are plummeting $6.22 to $96.05 a barrel after plunging $4.15 to $102.27 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $4,684.40, up $115.90 compared to the previous session's close of $4,568.50. On Tuesday, gold jumped $35.20.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 156.16 yen compared to the 157.87 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1761 compared to yesterday's $1.1692.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.