U.S. Stocks May See Further Upside After Yesterday's Rally

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday, adding to the strong gains posted in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.3 percent.

The markets may continue to benefit from strength in the tech sector amid optimism ahead of the release of earnings news from AI chipmaker and market leader Nvidia (NVDA).

Nvidia, which is due to release its fourth quarter financial results after the close of today's trading, is climbing by 0.8 percent in pre-market trading.

Software giants Salesforce (CRM) and Snowflake (SNOW) are also among the companies due to report their quarterly results later in the day.

Oracle (ORCL) may also help lead the tech sector higher, with the software giant jumping by 2.4 percent in pre-market trading after Oppenheimer upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Outperform from Perform.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as a lack of major U.S. economic data may keep some traders on the sidelines.

Following the sell-off seen during Monday's session, stocks showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Tuesday. The major averages all moved notably higher, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the way.

The major averages ended the day not far off their highs of the session. The Nasdaq jumped 236.41 points or 1.0 percent to 22,863.68, the Dow advanced 370.44 points or 0.8 percent to 49,174.50 and the S&P 500 climbed 52.32 points or 0.8 percent to 6,890.07.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 2.2 percent, while South Korea's Kospi shot up by 1.9 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 1.0 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.4 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.56 to $66.19 a barrel after slumping $0.68 to $65.63 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $5,206.50, up $30.20 compared to the previous session's close of $45,176.30. On Tuesday, gold slid $49.30.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 156.60 yen compared to the 155.88 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1784 compared to yesterday's $1.1771.

