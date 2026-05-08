U.S. Stocks May See Early Strength Following Upbeat Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - Following the pullback seen over the course of the previous session, stocks may move back to the upside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.6 percent.

The futures climbed more firmly into positive territory after the Labor Department released a report showing much stronger than expected U.S. job growth in the month of April.

The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment shot up by 115,000 jobs in April after surging by an upwardly revised 185,000 jobs in March.

Economists had expected employment to climb by 63,000 jobs compared to the jump of 178,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The report showed notable job growth in the healthcare, transportation and warehousing, and retail sectors, while federal government employment continued to edge lower.

Meanwhile, the report said the unemployment rate came in at 4.3 percent in April, unchanged from March and in line with economist estimates.

The data may help ease concerns about the economic impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East even after the U.S. and Iran exchanged fire in the Strait of Hormuz last night.

Three U.S. destroyers came under fire from Iranian missiles and drones as they transited the strait, but U.S. Central Command said it eliminated the inbound threats and targeted the Iranian military facilities responsible for the attacks.

In a subsequent phone call with ABC News' Rachel Scott, President Donald Trump called the retaliatory strikes against the Iranian targets "just a love tap" and said the ceasefire remains in effect.

Not long after the start of trading, the University of Michigan is scheduled to release its preliminary reading on consumer sentiment in the month of May. The consumer sentiment index is expected to edge down to 49.3 in May from 49.8 in April.

Stocks turned in a lackluster performance early in the session on Thursday but came under pressure over the course of the trading day. The major averages all moved to the downside, although selling remained relatively subdued.

The major averages finished the day off their lows of the session but still in the red. The Dow slid 313.62 points or 0.6 percent to 49,596.97, the S&P 500 fell 28.01 points or 0.4 percent to 7,337.11 and the Nasdaq edged down 32.75 points or 0.1 percent to 25,806.20.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slipped by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shed 0.9 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.1 pe3rcent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.8 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.9 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are rising $0.23 to $95.04 a barrel after falling $0.27 to $94.81 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after rising $16.60 to $4,710.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $7.30 to $4,718.20 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 156.57 yen versus the 156.91 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1777 compared to yesterday's $1.1725.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.