U.S. Stocks May See Early Strength Ahead Of Fed Announcement

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday, extending the upward move seen over the two previous sessions. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.2 percent.

Semiconductor stocks may continue to lead the markets higher after turning in some of the best performances during Tuesday's session.

U.S.-listed shares of ASML (ASML) are surging 5 percent in pre-market trading after the Dutch semiconductor equipment giant reported strong fourth quarter results and provided upbeat 2026 guidance.

South Korea's SK Hynix also spiked in overseas trading after the memory chip maker reported better than expected fourth quarter results and a record full-year profit for 2025.

The sector may also benefit from a report from Reuters indicating China has given three of its largest tech companies the green light to buy Nvidia's (NVDA) H200 artificial intelligence chips. Shares of Nvidia are jumping by 1.6 percent in pre-market trading.

Citing four people familiar with the matter, Reuters said Alibaba (BABA), ByteDance and Tencent have been approved to purchase more than 400,000 H200 chips in total.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement this afternoon.

The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but the votes by specific officials and the accompanying statement could impact the outlook for rates.

Tech giants Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (META) and Tesla (TSLA) are also among the companies due to report their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.

Following the upward move seen to start the week, the major U.S. stock indexes moved in starkly opposite directions during trading on Tuesday. While the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 saw further upside, the narrower Dow showed a notable pullback.

The Nasdaq jumped 215.74 points or 0.9 percent to a nearly three-month closing high of 23,817.10, and the S&P 500 climbed 28.37 points or 0.4 percent to a record closing high of 6,978.60.

Meanwhile, the Dow ended the day off its worst levels of the session but still closed down 408.99 points or 0.8 percent at 49,003.41.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, South Korea's Kospi jumped by 1.7 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged by 2.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.5 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.5 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $0.62 to $63.01 a barrel after surging $1.76 to $62.39 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $5,277.70, up $195.10 compared to the previous session's close of $5,082.60. On Tuesday, gold crept up $0.10.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 152.65 yen compared to the 152.19 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1967 compared to yesterday's $1.2041.

