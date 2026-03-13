U.S. Stocks May Regain Ground Following Yesterday's Slump

(RTTNews) - Following the sell-off seen in the previous session, stocks may move back to the upside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.6 percent.

Bargain hunting may contribute to initial strength on Wall Street, as some traders look to pick up stocks at reduced levels after yesterday's slump dragged the major averages to their lowest closing levels in over three months.

Early buying interest may also be generated in reaction to a pullback by the price of crude oil, with crude for April delivery slumping by 1.6 percent after soaring by nearly 15 percent over the two previous sessions.

The decrease by the price of crude oil comes despite ramped up rhetoric from President Donald Trump, who called the Iranian regime "deranged scumbags" that he has the "great honor" to kill.

The futures saw further upside following the release of a typically closely watched report showing the annual rate of consumer price growth unexpectedly slowed in January.

The Commerce Department said the annual rate of growth by its PCE price index slipped to 2.8 percent in January from 2.9 percent in December. The annual rate of growth was expected to remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, the annual rate of growth by the core PCE price index, which excludes food and energy prices, ticked up to 3.1 percent in January from 3.0 percent in December. Economists had the pace of growth to remain unchanged.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed U.S. economic growth slowed by much more than previously estimated in the fourth quarter of 2025.

After closing little changed for two straight days, stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading session on Thursday. With the steep losses on the day, the major averages dropped to their lowest closing level in well over three months.

The major averages finished the day just off their lows of the session. The Dow plunged 739.42 points or 1.6 percent to 46,677.85, the Nasdaq tumbled 404.16 points or 1.8 percent to 22,311.98 and the S&P 500 dove 103.18 points or 1.5 percent to 6,672.62.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 1.2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is just below the unchanged line, the German DAX Index is up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slumping $1.64 to $94.09 a barrel after skyrocketing $8.48 to $95.73 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after slumping $53.30 to $5,125.80 ounce in the previous session, gold futures are edging down $5 to $5,120.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.26 yen versus the 159.33 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1481 compared to yesterday's $1.1510.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.