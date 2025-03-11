U.S. Stocks May Regain Ground Following Yesterday's Sell-Off

(RTTNews) - Stocks may move to the upside in early trading on Tuesday, regaining ground following the sell-off seen in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.2 percent.

Traders may look to pick up stocks at reduced levels following the steep drop seen on Monday, which extended a notable downward trend by the markets.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 ended Monday's trading at six-month closing lows, while the narrower Dow slumped to its lowest closing level in four months.

Buying interest may remain somewhat subdued, however, as concerns about the economic impact of President Donald Trump's policies continue to weigh on investors' minds.

Traders may also be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the some key economic data over the coming days.

Reports on consumer and producer price inflation are likely to be in focus along with readings on consumer sentiment and inflation expectations.

Not long after the start of trading, the Labor Department is due to release its report on job openings in the month of January. Job openings are expected to dip to 7.5 million in January after falling to 7.6 million in December.

U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday and the major averages all closed sharply lower, with the tech-laden Nasdaq recording a more pronounced loss. Uncertainty about President Donald Trump's tariff moves, fears of a recession in the world's largest economy, and a weak global growth outlook weighed on investor sentiment.

The Dow closed down 890.01 points or 2.1 percent, at 41,911.71. The S&P 500 ended lower by 155.64 points or 2.7 percent, at 5,614.56, while the Nasdaq dropped 727.90 points or 4 percent to 17,468.32.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.6 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.4 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the German DAX Index is up by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.4 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $0.88 to $66.91 a barrel after slumping $1.01 to $66.03 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after falling $14.70 to $2,899.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $18.80 to $2,918.20 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 147.37 yen compared to the 147.27 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0914 compared to yesterday's $1.0834.

