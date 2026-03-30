U.S. Stocks May Regain Ground Following Last Week's Slump

(RTTNews) - Stocks may move to the upside in early trading on Monday, regaining ground following the steep losses posted last week. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.8 percent.

Bargain hunting may contribute to initial strength on Wall Street, as some traders look to pick up stocks at reduced levels after recent weakness.

The slump seen last week dragged the major averages down to their lowest closing levels in over eight months.

Optimistic comments from President Donald Trump about the war in the Middle East may also generate some early buying interest.

Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social this morning that the U.S. has made "great progress" in discussions with a "new, and more reasonable, regime" to end military operations in Iran.

However, Trump warned that if a deal not reached shortly, the U.S. will "conclude our lovely 'stay' in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!)"

Buying interest may be somewhat subdued, however, as the price of crude oil sees further upside amid ongoing concerns about the impact of the Middle East war.

Stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading day on Friday, adding to the steep losses posted in the previous session. The major averages moved to the downside early in the session and slid even more firmly into negative territory as the day progressed.

The major averages climbed off their worst levels going into the end of the day but still posted steep losses. The Nasdaq plunged 459.72 points or 2.2 percent to 20,948.36, the Dow tumbled 793.47 points or 1.7 percent to 45,166.64 and the S&P 500 slumped 108.31 points or 1.7 percent to 6,368.85.

For the week, the Nasdaq plummeted by 3.2 percent, the S&P 500 dove by 2.1 percent and the Dow slid by 0.9 percent. The steep losses dragged the major averages down to their lowest closing levels in over eight months.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 2.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both up by 0.4 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $1.25 to $100.89 a barrel after soaring $5.16 to $99.64 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after surging $116.20 to $4,492.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $76.80 to $4,569.30 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.45 yen versus the 160.31 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1482 compared to last Friday's $1.1508.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.